media release: The Middleton Community Development Authority (CDA), in conjunction with the city of Middleton, is pleased to announce Downtown Middleton Summer Fun. Starting this Thursday, July 1st, there will be entertainment at Stone Horse Green at 7550 Hubbard Avenue in Downtown Middleton every Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm throughout the summer months. The Middleton Arts Committee will also be sponsoring a free arts and crafts table for children. There are picnic tables on the green, and feel free to bring a chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the fun.

District 1 Alder and CDA member Kathy Olson states: “With the pandemic receding, we wanted to bring people back downtown and create a fun atmosphere in the community. Downtown Middleton Summer Fun will be a great way to get outside, enjoy the arts, and support our local businesses.”

The following acts have been scheduled to play at the Stone Horse Green in July and August:

• July 1st: Moldy Jam

• July 8th: Madison Shakespeare

• July 15th: Slipjig

• July 22nd: The Tooles

• July 29th: Too Sick Charlie

• August 5th: Middleton Jazz

• August 12th: Ken Lonnquist

• August 19th: Blue Spruce

• August 26th: Mackenzie Moore

There will be a one-block street closure starting at the intersection of Hubbard Avenue and Parmenter Street to create a pedestrianized area for the event. The closure will take effect at 5pm and end at 9 pm. The City of Middleton encourages visitors to use one of the off-street public parking lots just a few steps from Stone Horse Green.