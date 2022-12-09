Ken Medema & Andra Moran

media release: Ken Medema is a world-class pianist, vocalist and composer. Andra Moran is a nationally known Christian singer/songwriter, recording artist, author and worship leader. Ken and Andra will do some songs together, as well as on their own.

Free!

If you are not familiar with Ken Medema, he is a world-class pianist and vocalist and composer who lives in San Francisco. Ken’s songs have been sung throughout the world since the 1970’s when he began his incredible ministry. Ken, who is not able to see, is most known for his awe-inspiring ability to write “spontaneous songs.” He is able to listen to a story or spoken message from someone and then sit down at the piano and immediately sing back the themes that he just heard in the message. A significant part of the concert will involve Ken inviting audience members to share a personal story about Advent or Christmas and then have Ken “sing the story back” to them. You will be touched, brought to tears, laughter, and simply amazed.

Andra Moran is a nationally known Christian singer/songwriter, recording artist, author, and worship leader who lives in Nashville, TN. Andra has led music and worship at many national and regional denominational events, especially in the United Church of Christ and Disciples of Christ. She is well known throughout Wisconsin for her work with youth at various retreats throughout the years.