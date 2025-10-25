Ken Woods & the Old Blue Gang

media release: Muso is pleased to announce a special appearance from Ken Woods and The Old Blue Gang!

A special unplugged performance of their complete acclaimed debut album “Silent Spike” “A Grit-Soaked, Soul-Rich Masterpiece” Cage Riot Mag

“Silent Spike stands as a monumental gesture of historical listening. It is protest through melody, memory as composition. And in daring to feel so deeply, Ken Woods and The Old Blue Gang have built something rare: a record that not only sounds, but remembers.” Garcia Penned, Euphony Blognet

Pay what you can: $10-$250*.

Or more – we’re easy!

About The Artist:

Ken Woods is a guitarist with a fiery temperament and a blazing technique whose playing embraces the lessons of the masters from the great traditions of blues, rock, jazz, country, cowboy and folk music. He’s a songwriter whose language spans the full breadth of American music and whose technique is underpinned by his classical and jazz training. His lyrics reflect his passions for word play, history, justice and humor. Learn about Ken on his Wikipedia Page.

Ken’s “Old Blue Gang” project emerged as the result of many years of musical daydreaming during his guitar hiatus. The musical language of The Old Blue Gang is grounded in American music and improvisation. It is a potent stew of blues, rock, western, country, roots and folk music that embraces elements of Jimi Hendrix’s transcendent tonal range and improvisational ambition, alongside the influence of groups like early ZZ Top, The Allmann Brothers Band, Mountain, Beck Bogert and Appice, Neil Young and Crazy Horse. It’s both a jam band and a band than jams, with a body of originals that cover subjects including love, humour, and also some of the darkest chapters in American history.

*All proceeds go towards helping Muso Madison remain a place that empowers local musicians to make and share music in our community.