media release: Madison College will host the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 3, on Jan. 7–11, 2025. The event is an inspiring celebration of theater, creativity and collaboration.

As one of the very few two-year colleges to host this renowned festival, Madison College welcomes the opportunity to spotlight its facilities, commitment to the arts, and the winter charm of Madison, Wisconsin.

KCACTF is a nationwide program, recognizing and nurturing talent in playwriting, acting, directing, theater management, advocacy, design, and more. The Region 3 Festival will showcase the incredible artistry and innovation of students and faculty from colleges and universities across the Midwest.

Festival attendees engage with professional artists in musical theater, directing, design, journalism, and advocacy through workshops, performances, and networking opportunities.

A highlight of the festival will be a keynote session with Brian Quijada, Emmy-nominated playwright, actor, and composer. Quijada’s groundbreaking works, such as his hip-hop solo show “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” and Kid Prince and Pablo, have captivated audiences across the nation. Winner of the Jeff Award in Solo Performance and Sound Design and a Drama League nominee, and his original song, “The Always Song” was Nickelodeon’s 2021 Hispanic Heritage Song. Brian’s insights and experiences will inspire aspiring playwrights, actors, and theater-makers to push boundaries and embrace creativity.

Other guest artists include:

• A.J. Links C.S.A. is an Emmy-nominated casting director for the Chicago casting of FX's THE BEAR. She is a two-time Artios Award Winner for her work on both HBO's LOVECRAFT COUNTRY and Aaron Sorkin's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7.

• Jeff Mosser, director of artistic community engagement at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, will share his expertise on collaborative theatre-making and advocacy in the arts.

• Hannah Joyce, an acclaimed playwright, is the director of professional resources and education at Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis.

• Jing Zhao, originally from Singapore, is a sound designer, composer, musician and engineer who has designed and composed for theatre, TV and film productions internationally.

“Madison College is honored to host KCACTF once again,” says Miranda Hawk, department chair of theater and speech at Madison College. “Our college’s dedication to the arts, combined with our welcoming campus and the vibrant city of Madison, makes this an unforgettable experience for our students, as well as the students, faculty, and guest artists from around the region.”

For more information about the festival, visit KCACTF3.org.