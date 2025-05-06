Kenneth Waldron & Allan Koritzinsky

media release: Madison professionals and authors psychologist Kenneth Waldron, Ph.D., and attorney Allan Koritzinsky, J.D., discuss their book, The Road to Marital Success is Unpaved, TUESDAY, MAY 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Attic Angel Community 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton.

Did you know you can tap into evidence-based tools that can lead to a successful, long-term marriage?

Now, the book, The Road to Marital Success is Unpaved, provides a unique roadmap for success. It provides a unique opportunity for those who want to learn the essential ingredients of a successful marriage, as well as those who are struggling in their relationship or for couples just starting their marriage.

It is authored by two highly respected local professionals in psychology and law, psychologist Kenneth Waldron, Ph.D., and attorney Allan Koritzinsky, J.D.

There are many books about marriage to choose from, but only a few provide evidence-based solutions that yield practical answers grounded in solid research.

Koritzinsky, the book’s co-author pointed out, “We desperately need tools to help make relationships last and that’s why we wrote the book.”

This is an essential read for newly married partners, as well as for experienced spouses. “It is for those who want to fix troubled marriages, and everyone in between.”

At the end of the day, if you adapt the “Seven Skills,” (clearly described and discussed in the book), to your own relationship, you may find there’s a bright light on that unpaved road that once seemed dimly lit.

Waldron said, “I think part of our message is that people think they know what is not working in their marriage and that’s when they point to their spouse as the culprit, but there are two people in every marital relationship.”

You may not realize it, but there are major health benefits for those who have long-term marriages. Research has shown that on average, married people live a little over five years longer than those who are unmarried or divorced. Additionally, people who say they are “satisfied” with their marriage ultimately live longer than those who are in unsatisfied marital relationships.

Waldron said, “Married people are much less prone to a number of life-threatening medical problems such as heart conditions and cancer and more likely to recover if they experience these types of medical conditions.”

While that may seem ‘miraculous,’ he said the reasons are not a mystery. “Stress hormones are destructive to the body, and ‘happiness’ hormones, including physical reactions to affection, are important to healing.”

“When spouses have the skills to resolve disagreements, even when it is intense, they can realize good solutions. Plus, arguments can dissolve quicker before emotional damage happens,” Waldron said.

The authors often share stories about their own backgrounds and marital relationships with their readers. From these experiences they provide anecdotes that help transform good ideas into strengthening your marriage or potentially saving a faltering relationship.

The book describes how getting-to-success can be fun rather than having that grudging feeling of needing to “work on” your marriage.

While the subject matter of the book is serious it is also an enjoyable read. The book’s motto is this: “If you are not having fun, you are not doing it right. The underlying premise is-- “Marriage isn’t worth it if it isn’t fun most of the time.”

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, a number of international on-line book sellers, and at Austin-MacCauley, the book’s publisher and the authors’ website: www.marriageanddivorce.org