Kenny Hotopp, Bree Morgan, JT Spartz

JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

media release: Harmonious: A Songwriter's Showcase

Kenny Hotopp is a folk / Americana artist with a rich baritone voice, blending the sounds of bluegrass, blues, country, and R&B. His vivid narratives and relatable themes establish him as a strong storyteller in the regional Americana scene.

Bree Morgan is a powerful and engaging songwriter performing throughout the region with her trademark combination of grit, rasp, sass and love. Hear her once and you'll have no doubt why Bree has received multiple nominations from the Midwest Country Music Organization and others.

JT Spartz is the Harmonious series host and primary cat herder. Whether you've heard him around town with local Americana rockers Dogtown Hollow or back in the day with Jim James & The Damn Shames, you'll recognize JT's inimitable mix of vocal grit, songwriting wit, and driving rhythm guitar + harmonica chops. Stories and songs in a listening room environment with great food, cold drinks, and friends both old and new.... It's Harmonious!