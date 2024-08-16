Kenny Reichert 4-Tet

media release: Kenny Reichert is a Chicago-based guitarist, composer, bandleader, and educator who has been described as “a distinctive player and composer” by DownBeat Magazine and “accomplished” by Textura. He is known for his wide-reaching artistic vision and creativity, seeking to expand his boundaries and discover new musical horizons. This concert celebrates Reichert’s new release, Switch, out June 7 on Calligram Records. The quartet features Lenard Simpson (alto saxophone), Ethan Philion (upright bass), and Devin Drobka (drums and cymbals). of Kevin Prater.