Kenny Reichert Quartet

media release:

Kenny Reichert - electric guitar; Lenard Simpson - alto saxophone; Ethan Philion - upright bass; Devin Drobka - drums and cymbals

BlueStem invites you to celebrate the release of Live in Chicago (Shifting Paradigm Records), the latest album from guitarist Kenny Reichert.

Captured in front of a live audience, the recording showcases a band deeply attuned to each other, embracing spontaneity and the nuances of real-time collaboration. Featuring alto saxophonist Lenard Simpson, bassist Ethan Philion, and drummer Devin Drobka, the ensemble's performance reflects the enduring personal and musical relationships they have cultivated over the years.

Reichert, recognized by DownBeat Magazine as "a distinctive player and composer," blends lyricism with harmonic sophistication, crafting music that is both adventurous and accessible. His previous albums, including Switch (2024) and Deep Breath (2023), have been lauded for their melodic depth and nuanced interplay. Live in Chicago offers listeners an authentic glimpse into the dynamic energy and trust that define his live performances.

Based between Chicago and Minneapolis, Reichert has collaborated with a diverse array of artists and has performed at venues and festivals across the U.S. and Europe. This album release concert is not just a celebration of a new recording but a testament to the evolving journey of a group committed to exploration and connection through music.