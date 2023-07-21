× Expand RAHEEMISBLIND KennyHoopla

media release: Live on King is making its way back to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd for another season of free live music. LOK features local and national touring artists over the course of five Friday nights in the summer. And this year, bring the whole family with the addition of our Live on Kids' corner, featuring food and activities for the youngsters from 6-8PM.

Doors open at 6PM and admission is first come, first serve. Show starts at 7PM each night.

Friday, June 2 - Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

And an important reminder, Live on King Street is made FREE, thanks to our wonderful sponsors below -

SERIES SPONSORS

Festival Foods – Presenting Sponsor

Terrapin Brewing – Official Brewery Sponsor

White Claw – Official Hard Seltzer Sponsor

MG&E - Community Energy Sponsor

Ian’s Pizza – Kids Corner Sponsor

BUBBR’L (Pepsi) – Official Antioxidant Sparking Water Sponsor

DLUX – VIP Area Sponsor

Park Bank – Official Banking Sponsor

Buck & Honey’s – Participating Sponsor

Miron Construction – Participating Sponsor

Full season lineup and more details can be found at MajesticMadison.com/LOK-2023.