Kent Parks

media release: LANDSCAPES IN NATURE

Exhibit runs Dec 4- Dec 29. OPENING RECEPTION: FRIDAY, DEC 4, 5-7PM; ARTIST TALK: 6:00PM.

First Friday in December is always a special one! This kicks off Cambridge Christmas weekend and all the fun festivities that come with that. THIS IS A GREAT NIGHT ON THE TOWN IN CAMBRIDGE!

Kent’s solo show in our back gallery is full of beautiful watercolor paintings. Experience nature through Kent’s eyes.

Kent has been creating art for decades, and his work has earned numerous awards and recognition throughout Wisconsin. He studied painting and design at UW-Madison and graphic design at Madison College, then spent more than 41 years working as a graphic designer and Art Director.

After retiring, Kent has been able to spend more time doing what he loves most: painting. His watercolors capture the beauty of the places, seasons, and scenes that inspire him.

We can’t wait to share his work with you! Make sure and stop in after the tree lighting or during the cookie walk. We will have drink specials, snacks, good people, and good art.