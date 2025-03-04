media release: Kent Parks is featured in a solo exhibition in the Steinhauer Trust Gallery at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum visitor Center. The exhibit, "Greetings From The Landscape Of Wisconsin", will run for two months starting March 4, 2025 through the end of April. Parks' work celebrates the diversity of Wisconsin landscapes. He has a wide range of subject matter from trees and flowers to beautiful pastoral prairie landscapes.

The University of Wisconsin Arboretum Visitor Center and Steinhauer Trust Gallery hours are:

9:30 AM to 4 PM weekdays and 12:30 PM to 4 PM on weekends.