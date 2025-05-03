Get Down and Derby at The Edgewater! Join us on the Grand Plaza at The Edgewater for Madison’s 8th Annual Kentucky Derby Party, in partnership with J. Henry & Sons and benefiting Friends of UW Health, supporting patients and their families at UW Health.

Enjoy live New Orleans-style jazz with Mama Digdown’s Brass Band followed by Madison favorite, The Big Payback while playing race day inspired lawn games like ring toss, bags, shuffleboard, horseshoes and more! Raise your Mint Julep or Kentucky Mule and toast the winner following the race event. Derby attire not required, but certainly encouraged as we continue the tradition of naming best dressed and best hat at this year’s celebration.

Don’t miss your opportunity to enter our raffle for a chance to win an overnight stay at The Edgewater. All proceeds from games and raffles will benefit Friends of UW Health. So, grab your seersucker blazer and best brimmed hat and join us on the infield for Madison’s best derby party! No reservations required. Party is FREE and OPEN to the PUBLIC.