press release: Join us May 4 on The Grand Plaza at The Edgewater for Madison’s 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Party, sponsored by Maker’s Mark and benefiting Community Around the Children’s Hospital (CATCH).

The outdoor event will feature Madison favorite, The Big Payback and our video wall with a live broadcast of the 145th Kentucky Derby. Put on your Derby best and snap a few party pics on our red-carpet step-and-repeat. Sip on Mint Juleps, Basil Bourbon Lemonades, Kentucky Mules, beer samples and nosh on great derby inspired fare.

Derby attire is not required, but certainly encouraged. No reservations required, event free and open to the public.

Check back for more information including All-Access Passes to our exclusive Grandstand on The Statehouse Terrace!

Community Around the Children’s Hospital (CATCH) is a membership-based group of professionals and local advocates making a difference in children’s lives. They dedicate their time, talents and energy to collaborate, engage and support the American Family Children’s Hospital (AFCH). Please join us in supporting CATCH. Visit uwcatch.org to learn more.