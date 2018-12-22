press release: This year’s holiday show, Kerosene Kites will partner with the River Food Pantry of Madison. In the holiday giving spirit, donations of a $5 cover at the door or a donation of food, hats or mittens is very welcome.

After years of co-writing sessions, festival planning, and overall “big idea” cultivating, Beth Kille (of Beth Kille Band) and Erik Kjelland (of The Mascot Theory) now perform as a duo under the name “Kerosene Kites”… These prolific songwriters and co-founders of Flannel Fest began co-writing in the fall of 2013, after both were members of the Nashville Songwriters Association – Madison Chapter. Shared experiences of life on the road and supportive families at home allowed for a common lyrical bond and a basis for their holiday-themed North Star Sessions album released in December 2014. In December 2016, Kerosene Kites released “Under Cover Holiday” an album of re-imagined holiday classic holiday songs. They finally ran out of Christmas spirit in November of 2017 when they released their first non-holiday album “Float Away.”

