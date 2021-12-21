Kerosene Kites (CD release), The Mascot Theory

press release: Holiday Show! Kerosene Kites CD Release Party with The Mascot Theory

6:45 doors open; 7-9pm entertainment

$10 suggested cover with portion of proceeds going to The River Food Pantry; canned food donations appreciated.

Kerosene Kites duo (Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland) open the night with songs from their new album.

The Mascot Theory plays afterwards.