Dave Jackson Kerosene Kites: Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland.

media release: Kerosene Kites (Beth Kille & Erik Kjelland) will perform a holiday-themed concert in the beautiful setting of Ovation 309 Sky Bar right off the Capitol Square in Madison. Ovation 309 is a condo complex downtown (309 W Johnson Street) with a top-floor lounge, normally just for Ovation 309 residents, but it will open for the public for this special holiday concert fundraiser for Girls Rock Camp Madison, sponsored by Music Makes a Difference! This lovely lounge features and amazing view of the Capitol Building.

There is $15 suggested donation at the door for non-Ovation residents which includes the concert as well as hors d'oeuvres, soda, beer and wine. Specialty drinks (old fashioneds/Manhattans) will be prepared by the Music Makes a Difference folks for a free-will offering.

Please join us for this fun event!