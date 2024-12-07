Kerrie, Antenes

Remain in Night. $25.

media release: Come explore the psychedelic rhythms and textures of the night as we navigate new dimensions at Gamma Ray Bar. An immersive evening of pulsating techno and transformation awaits you. For this limited edition we have two of our favorite artists taking over the controls for the evening…

Kerrie coming all the way from Manchester UK is making her first ever midwest appearance. She’s a current resident at Tresor in Berlin, and garnered a rich musical history as a long standing resident with one of most respected UK record stores, Eastern Bloc. She’s an incredibly talented multidisciplinary artist with releases on Tresor, Blueprint, I Love Acid, Cultivated Electronics, and her own imprint Dark Machine Funk. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her to the Midwest.

Antenes returns as one of the artists we feel most exemplifies the sound of what this event series embodies. Ethereal undertones guided by shimmering rhythms that transport you through the frequencies between time and space. She represents techno on the global stage as a mainstay of The Bunker NY with releases on Silent Season and L.I.E.S. as well.

We highly recommend buying a $25 presale ticket for this event. Capacity at Gamma Ray Bar is under half the tickets we sold for our last Remain in Night event. If there are tickets available at the door they’ll be $30. When we did Daniel Bell with Left Foot Forward a couple months ago at Gamma Ray we sold out a couple weeks in advance. Trying to give fair warning as this is sure to be a special night you won’t want to miss.

