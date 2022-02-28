Keslie Pharis
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: An oboist from Amarillo, Texas, Keslie Pharis currently holds a Paul J. Collins Distinguished Graduate Fellowship at UW-Madison, where she performs with the UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra, UW Wind Ensemble, Driftless Reed Quintet, and other local ensembles.
