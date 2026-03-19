× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: We’re excited to welcome Kethro from Omaha for a special Funky Friday featuring world funk (South America, North America, and Africa), boogie, and soul vinyl!

ABOUT FUNKY FRIDAY: Every Friday night we bring nothing but funky beats to the Northside of Madison! Expect anything from James Brown to Prince, to 90s-era R&B and Hip-Hop…to experimental funk and hip-hop grooves. Come early for Chuck Money’s weekly “Melting Pot” from 5-8pm.