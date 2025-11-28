Kevin Bozeman, T Murph, Kristen Toomey, Damon Williams

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 11/28 and 6:30 & 9:30 pm, 11/29. $42-$31.

media release: Join us for the 20th Annual Kevin Bozeman and Friends Pre-Thanksgiving Show! Every year Kevin surprises us with a lineup of his friends who are all nationally touring comedians. Many call it the best show of the year, and you never know who might stop by!

Kevin will also be at Comedy on State on Nov. 28-29.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
