Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell
Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Annual pre-Thanksgiving show. $35.
press release: Join us for Kevin Bozeman’s 15th annual Pre-Thanksgiving show at Comedy on State. This unofficial drinking holiday brings together some of Kevin Bozeman’s closest friends who are all nationally touring headliners. You’ll never know who will stop by!
Info
Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy