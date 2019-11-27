Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell

Google Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Annual pre-Thanksgiving show. $35.

press release: Join us for Kevin Bozeman’s 15th annual Pre-Thanksgiving show at Comedy on State. This unofficial drinking holiday brings together some of Kevin Bozeman’s closest friends who are all nationally touring headliners. You’ll never know who will stop by!

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy
608-256-0099
Google Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 21:30:00 iCalendar - Kevin Bozeman, Chad Daniels, Darryl Lenox, Geoff Tate, Correy Boyd-Bell - 2019-11-27 21:30:00