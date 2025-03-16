media release: A dynamic performer, playing 100-150 shows per year, Kevin Daniel’s music has been described as “radio ready with enough darkness creeping in around the edges to appeal to fans of Jason Isbell & Tyler Childers.” On his two early EPs, his 2019 debut album Things I Don’t See, and his 2021 follow-up, Been Here Before, Daniel showcases a masterful ability as a songwriter to seamlessly incorporate bits of rock, soul, country, blues, roots and Appalachia into thoughtful examination of pain and awakenings, visceral and spiritual. A big-voiced crooner with a heart of gold, Kevin strikes a chord with “his raw and soulful, Chris Stapleton-esque timbre.” [Music Connection] His latest release, ‘The Life & Adventures of Kevin Daniel’ is out now on Organic Records. $10 cover.