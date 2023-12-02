UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Kevin Friermood DMA Euphonium Recital

Kevin Friermood, euphonium

John Scoville, piano

Program

Harlequin Philip Sparke (b. 1951)

Rhapsody for Euphonium Jerry Brubaker (b. 1946)

Cafe 1930 Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Soliloquies John Stevens (b. 1951)

Blue Lake Fantasies David Gillingham (b. 1947)

Kevin Friermood is a first-year Doctor of Musical Arts in Euphonium Performance student at UW–Madison. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Applied Music at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana where he performed in a wide variety of ensembles on campus. While at Manchester, Kevin had the opportunity to perform as part of several intercollegiate bands, including National and Regional CBDNA ensembles.

Upon graduating, Kevin joined the United States Marine Corps as a musician and was stationed in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the Marine Corps, Kevin performed in over 200 commitments annually in marching, concert, and ceremonial settings. His unit traveled and performed in venues from Window Rock, Arizona to New York City and many locations in-between. Kevin also helped form and arrange music for the Marine Forces Reserve Tuba/Euphonium Quartet, which performed in conjunction with the band’s annual Christmas Concert Tour. Kevin was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in June of 2021. While at UW-Madison, Kevin has been a member of the Wind Ensemble, Low Brass Ensemble, Brass Choir, and the Park Street Tuba/Euphonium Quartet, and earned his MM in Euphonium Performance in May 2023. He is a student of Professor Tom Curry.

