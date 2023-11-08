Kevin Henderson & Neil Pearlman

media release: Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door

Uniting two stand out voices in Scottish music today, the fiddle and piano duo of Kevin Henderson and Neil Pearlman is a transatlantic collaboration that has set stages alight from Scotland to California. Each known for his high-energy, joyful, and fresh approach to the tradition, their combined sound is fiery yet precise, moving from heart-wrenching airs to sparkling reels in the blink on an eye. The duo's debut album Burden Lake features original tunes from both Henderson and Pearlman in conversation with traditional Shetland melodies. Launched in January of 2020 at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, the album has been lauded as "cold pressed perfection" by folkworld.eu, received 5 stars in The Scotsman, and Fatea Magazine raves that "the sheer virtuosity of the musicianship is breathtaking."