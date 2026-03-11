media release: If one day buds bloom and birds chirp, and the next day a late snow falls from the sky, is it spring? Will it ever be spring? An evergreen, child-friendly picture book that explores themes of patience, hope, the seasons, and nature by the New York Times bestseller and Caldecott Medalist Kevin Henkes.

A flower in the garden down the street. Birds in the sky. Buds on the branches in the park. It must be spring.

But wait! What is this icy gust of wind? Why are snowflakes falling from heavy gray clouds? Will it ever be spring? Yes, says the sun. Just be patient.

Kevin Henkes, the #1 New York Times bestseller who has been awarded the Caldecott Medal, two Caldecott Honors, two Newbery Honors, two Geisel Honors, the Children's Literature Lecture Award, and Children's Literature Legacy Award, among numerous other honors, has created a masterful and classic picture book that combines an evocative call-and-response text with delicate and lovely illustrations. Readers will be left assured that the sun--and spring--will always come again.