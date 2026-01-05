Kevin Mason, FINICK

× Expand Adriana Mathiason Finick and a guitar. Finick

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: ”Madison songwriter Kevin Mason sings lyrically rich songs with upbeat melodies and guitar. His stream-of-consciousness writing and energetic performances are authentic and distinct.“

kevinmasonmusic.bandcamp.com

"FINICK is the creative project of 18 y/o Minneapolis singer/songwriter Josie Hasnik. They produce soulful indie folk music with some pop influences, along with poetic lyrics that range from longing to hopeful, dark to dreamy.

FINICK recently released their 2nd full lenght album 'Weekends In Purgatory' and a album release show at Icehouse, MPLS.

FINICK has performed at the 2023 and 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festivals, numerous venues throughout MN and several radio in-studio performances. They are also the recipient of the 2024 Loring Award for Rising Star in the Twin Cities."