media release: SUGAR MAPLE CONCERT SERIES | From the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, The Kevin Prater Band delivers their unique "Coal-Fired Pure Kentucky Bluegrass" with additions of Classic Country, Grassed Up Vintage Rock, Original Songs and emotion filled, Bluegrass Gospel music. The Kevin Prater Band is frequently recognized and celebrated for their stellar harmonies and acapella singing.

2022 Kevin Prater celebrates the 43rd of his musical journey that began at age seven. His God given vocal and musical talents have taken Kevin to 24 countries and 49 states, impressing fans world wide.

Currently in his 15th year leading The Kevin Prater Band, they have experienced constant growth of fans and friends throughout the USA and Canada. Fans appreciate the bands traditional bluegrass influence expressed through the leadership of Kevin Prater.