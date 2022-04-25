Kevin Revolinski
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Kevin Revolinski is a prolific local travel writer and author of 16 books, including 60 Hikes within 60 Miles of Madison, Backroads & Byways of Wisconsin, and a 2021 short story collection Stealing Away.
We will be highlighting "60 Hikes with 60 Miles of Madison" for this event - a great spring read to help you plan summer adventures!
Kevin will be available for questions, book signings, and travel advice!
