Keyon Harrold Quintet, Eric Jacobson Quartet

media release: On April 27, Cafe CODA presents "An Evening of Trumpet Magic" feat. Keyon Harrold and Eric Jacobson Quartet. Keyon Harrold Quintet starts at 9 PM.

Opening at 7 PM - The Eric Jacobson Quartet

Eric Jacobson - Trumpet

Tom Vitsas - Piano

John Tate - Bass

David Bayles - Drums

Experience the captivating sounds of hard-bop jazz with the Eric Jacobson Quartet. Join them as they mesmerize the audience with their exceptional performances of jazz standards and present a selection of their own compelling original compositions.

Eric is the real deal! A truly world-class jazz trumpeter...strong, assured technique, a hip dark sound on the trumpet, and expressive without gimmicks.

-BRIAN LYNCH

Jacobson has a beautiful tone that shades with lush vibrato. His lines, always melodic, hint at something new and surprising around the corner. That makes for highly communicative playing and for us, involved listening. Like players such as Roy Hargrove and Tom Harrell, Jacobson is a "toucher" and not a "pusher" of unnecessary technique or pre-planned patterns. By

Nicholas F. Mondello - ALL ABOUT JAZZ

“JazzWeekly "The future of Blue Note-styled hard bop is in good hands with trumpeter Eric Jacobson along with his crew. Jacobson has a sound and feel not dissimilar to Lee Morgan, and the team grooves with soul- GEORGE W HARRIS

— JAZZ WEEKLY

http://www.ericjacobsontrumpet.com/

Keyon Harrold

An inventive, multidisciplinary, genre-fluid artist; trumpeter and vocalist; a composer, arranger, and platinum music producer; bandleader and major recording artist (The Mugician-Sony "The Mugician") and currently with Concord Jazz

“Keyon Harrold Is Equal Parts Music” - Billboard

“Keyon Harrold is the future of the trumpet”- Downbeat Magazine

Musically, Harrold lives by the notion that the only thing that identifies a genre is its beat. That belief has allowed harrold to tear down the walls of the genre to roam music freely. There are only 12 notes, so he pours his soul into every musical situation, be it performing live, recording, or composing for television and film.

“Keyon Harrold carries a natural swagger that is not misplaced: he’s a compelling communicator and commanding trumpeter.” The magic of his performance is the accomplishment of a quintet that resonates as both accomplished and raw, the seeking of new challenges...” -Love Supreme Festival.

Harrold’s career is a spectrum of greatness. From touring and recording with Jay-z and Cirque Du Soleil to being signed by legendary Rapper Nas (Mass Appeal) and writing the theme song for The Queen Latifah’s Show.

Harrold is a first-call artist with feature credits with Keith Richards, Black Pumas, Mac Miller (Stay), and Nas (The Jarreau of Rap), and Harrold’s latest collaboration with UK crooner Samm Henshaw ( Still Broke). Harrold is the new Artistic Advisor for Jazz St.Louis

He is an activist for social justice and equality.

Harrold supplied all of the trumpet playing in Don Cheadle's Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead, playing to match Cheadle's on-screen performance as well as the character of Junior, portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield. The soundtrack to the film won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keyon_Harrold

https://keyonharroldmusic.com/

Ticket: $40 for doubleheader