press release: Originally formed as a live hip-hop act in 2008, Keys n Krates have since logged countless hours on the road via a relentless tour schedule and have been recognized for advancing the live performance aspect within electronic music. They have headlined their own tours and performed high-profile sets at the top international music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Bestival and more.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the “A Beat Tape For Your Friends” project the band says: “The project is all instrumental and pays homage beat tapes we love like Jay Dilla’s “Donuts” which has helped shape how we approach music in general. This is our take on the idea, made from our perspective”.