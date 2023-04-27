Keys to Sovereignty and Independence in the Future of Central Asia

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture, Room 313.

A career member of the Foreign Service, Pamela L. Spratlen has 30 years of policy and leadership accomplishment across a variety of assignments. She was the U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2015-2018 and Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan) from 2011-2014. She has also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan (2009-2011).

During this CREECA lecture, Ambassador Spratlen will discuss the policies she was sent to support during her time as Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the future of those efforts in a challenged region.