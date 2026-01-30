Keystone Plants and Soft Landings: Planting for Native Bees

media release: Explore the powerful connection between keystone plants and the insects that depend on them. You’ll learn how to implement “Soft Landings” in landscapes of all scales from home gardens to larger managed sites. This innovative habitat design and management strategy focuses on creating layered mini ecosystems beneath native trees to support pollinators throughout their life cycles.

Instructor: Heather Holm, Author and pollinator conservationist

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome!

$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer