× Expand KG and the Ranger

media release: Free Senior Concert: Saddle up your imagination for a ride to the Old West with award-winning cowboy yodelers KG & The Ranger. Their smooth harmony singing will bring back memories of the Sons Of The Pioneers, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and other cowboy stars of the Silver Screen. They yodel in harmony and they keep the audience entranced with interesting bits of history about the cowboy songs they sing. Western entertainment guaranteed fun for all ages!

Folklore Village's Senior Outreach Concerts are free events sponsored by the United Fund of Iowa County and Crestridge Assisted Living. All are welcome to our Senior Outreach events, from recently retired folks, to people living in care homes, to folks living at home and looking for fun and accessible activities.