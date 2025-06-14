media release: Join the flagship Kick Out the Clowns action in Madison—a creative, grassroots street circus that exposes MAGA’s chaos and reclaims the big tent for democracy.

Library Mall, 715 State St., Madison, June 14, 2025 | 12-2 pm CT

Circus-themed attire is encouraged! Let’s shut down the shitshow.

later that day: No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

On June 14, Indivisible, 50501, Women’s March, and other community partners are coming together to create an unforgettable day of resistance here in Madison.

12-2pm at UW Library Mall: Join Women’s March for Kick Out the Clowns, a grassroots street circus. While you’re there, stop by the 50501 Midway Free Market to check out a variety of free goods.

2:00pm: No Kings March from UW Library Mall to the King St. corner of the State Capitol.

3:00pm at State Capitol: No Kings Rally begins and features local speakers who support Democracy.

To receive updates about Kick Out the Clowns, register for the event at https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/June14_MadisonAction/

Invite your friends and family to join you at No Kings: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/785593/

Are you interested in volunteering for the No Kings rally or march? Go to http://bit.ly/NoKings_Volunteer

In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.

On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.