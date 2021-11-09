ONLINE: Kicking Carbon to the Curb: Ordinary People Doing Ordinary Things

press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM via Zoom

Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, as we step up for Dane County with climate solutions already in our grasp—changing how we get where we want to go. Together we will learn how to use and trust our continually improving public transit options, bike paths and sidewalks. Planners with the City of Madison and the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MPO) are promoting rideshare, bike routes, walking paths, and bus routes, all designed to help us leave our cars behind whenever possible. The more we use them, the more accessible, efficient, affordable, comfortable, and secure these alternate transportation options will become. Our speakers will lead the way: Philip Gritzmacher, Jr., Transportation Planner working in the City of Madison’s Department of Transportation, Robbie Webber, Honorary Fellow with the State Smart Transportation Initiative, a joint project of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Smart Growth America, and Zia Brucaya, Program Manager for RoundTrip, the transportation demand management (TDM) program of the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) along with League member and Moderator, Carol Barford, Director of the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE). Our climate team will introduce a way to drive change in our own households with an invitation to join our Transportation Options Challenge. This is citizen science at its best—try the alternatives, share your experiences, recommend the improvements that really matter. We’re not going back to candles in caves—instead we are ordinary people taking ordinary steps to create an extraordinary energy future! Audience questions and thoughts will be welcome throughout this Zoom webinar.