press release: Join us for the 2nd annual Kickoff for Cancer at the award winning High Noon Saloon.

Spend the afternoon watching Green Bay vs Detroit on the big screen, while enjoying Ian’s Pizza, complimentary adult beverages, and bidding on some amazing auction items.

Get your tickets here: https://www.classy.org/event/kickoff-for-cancer/e190962.

Last year we were able to raise over $36,000 towards the purchase of a multiplex cytokine analyzer for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Our focus remains on pediatric cancer research, a cause very dear to the Emerging Leadership Board’s hearts, as the son of one of our board members was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

This year, funds raised at Kickoff for Cancer will support a new postdoctoral fellowship established by UW Pediatrics to do laboratory research in the area of Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant. This doctor will be responsible for developing new treatments for pediatric leukemia.