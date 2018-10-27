× Expand Nick Nice

press release: Monster Mash on down to the Great Dane Hilldale and Boo-bash the day away with your favorite young wizard and grooviest goblins. DJ extraordinaire Nick Nice provides a frightfully fun and fantastic Halloween party with unforgettable dance music, and Spooktacular excitement!

This is a Family Fun event for all ages. And yes, the bubble machine will be present! Funny Faces Entertainment will be providing Halloween inspired balloon sculptures and face painting!

The price of admission is $6 per person Tickets available for purchase at the Hilldale location and here! Tickets on sale 9/28. Ticket purchase includes two snacks and one juice per child. The event is located at the Great Dane Hilldale, in the billiard’s lounge.

Tickets will sell out. Beat the rush and get yours today!