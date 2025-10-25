Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco, Joey Cool, Lil Crip & Jamo, Dustin Warbear & Ace Wild, Skycrow

media release: Join us for an electrifying night as Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco & Down 2 Hearse bring the heat back to the stage with Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco & Friends Part 3. A night of explosive performances, good music, and surprise guests including Joey Cool of Strange Music (known for his razor-sharp delivery and fearless stage presence) make sure to stop in for a night fun!

Support includes: Lil Crip & Jamo, Dustin Warbear & Ace Wild, Skycrow, & other tba!

Doors: 7:30

Admission: $20