Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco, Joey Cool, Lil Crip & Jamo, Dustin Warbear & Ace Wild, Skycrow
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for an electrifying night as Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco & Down 2 Hearse bring the heat back to the stage with Kid Vibe, TheRealTaco & Friends Part 3. A night of explosive performances, good music, and surprise guests including Joey Cool of Strange Music (known for his razor-sharp delivery and fearless stage presence) make sure to stop in for a night fun!
Support includes: Lil Crip & Jamo, Dustin Warbear & Ace Wild, Skycrow, & other tba!
Doors: 7:30
Admission: $20