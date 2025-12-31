Kiddie Basketball Clinic

media release: This basketball clinic is designed for boys and girls in kindergarten through 3rd grade. Kids will learn the fundamentals of dribbling, shooting, passing and game-play.

Classes are $20 each and held on Saturdays, 11:00am to 12:15pm, January 24 - February 14, 2026.

Questions? Contact Marquis Sanders msanders@cityofmadison.com or 608-245-3691