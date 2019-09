press release: Fuegos and Kidlinks World Inc. invite you to join us for a fundraiser to support youth empowerment projects in Dane County and South Africa.

When: Thursday, Sept 26 from 5 - 9 pm, 904 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Enjoy any dish off the menu--steak, vegan, tapas. 10% of all sales will be donated to Kidlinks World.