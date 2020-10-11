Kids' Art Adventures

press release: Get ready for your next Kids' Art Adventure by picking up two free ArtKits at MMoCA this weekend! Each month features a new project focused on a specific artist's work, which you can see up close in the museum galleries when you pick up your kit.

Explore the rich detail and wild fantasy in Robert Lostutter’s exquisite paintings of bird-humans on view in Uncommon Accumulation. Afterwards, pick up an ArtKit to transform yourself into a creature of your choosing! In another adventure, dive into Gladys Nilsson’s watercolor scenes in Out of This World and create a life-size character of your own at home.

ArtKits are limited and available first-come, first-served, with a maximum of two kits per family; activities are easily duplicated for larger family groups. Easy-to-use instructions will be available online at mmoca.org/learn/for-kids for each Art Adventure.