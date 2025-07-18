media release: Have you checked out the newest kids space in Dane county....the Frios Chill Zone?

Join us for a fun filled Free Bingo session just for kids on Thursday, July 18, from 1-2pm.

We'll have prizes and plenty of chances to shout BINGO!

Perfect for ages 6-12 . No registration needed.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/free-kids-bingo/1250433949426190/