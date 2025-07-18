Kids' Bingo
Frios Chill Zone 237 S. Century Ave, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Have you checked out the newest kids space in Dane county....the Frios Chill Zone?
Join us for a fun filled Free Bingo session just for kids on Thursday, July 18, from 1-2pm.
We'll have prizes and plenty of chances to shout BINGO!
Perfect for ages 6-12 . No registration needed.
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/free-kids-bingo/1250433949426190/
Info
Kids & Family
Recreation