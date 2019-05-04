press release: Kids Building Wisconsin is a family-favorite event held to inspire and encourage kids’ interest in construction. At our annual free event, kids ages 3-12 can experience firsthand all angles of the construction industry with hands-on activities and experiences. Highlights include boom lift rides, big construction equipment, The Home Depot’s kids building workshop, nail hammering contests, painting activities, burn trailer demonstrations, and much more. Just like the construction industry it celebrates, Kids Building Wisconsin is held rain or shine.

Join us for the 6th annual Kids Building Wisconsin on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 9AM to 4PM!