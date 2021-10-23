press release: Kids Creating Wisconsin is a fun, free event with a focus on getting kids educated and/or interested in the numerous exciting careers available in the arts and entertainment industry. This outside event will have exhibits/stations run by Camp Createability, local artists, and other event participants with fun interactive exhibits of all kinds. Some activities include photo booth, green screen fun, art activities, fall games, and more!

There will also be food, hot cider, hot chocolate, and many different art vendors.

Keep Calm Tool Kit will be bringing their Keep Calm Mobile Unit! This is a super cool experience that we are so excited to have coming to this event!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/3125266767706191