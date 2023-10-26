RSVP for Kids' Dance Clinic

media release: Join the Edgewood High School Varsity Dance Team for our Kids Dance Clinic on Saturday, October 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Edgewood High School! Interested dancers in grades Kindergarten through 5th are invited to spend the afternoon practicing dance skills, playing games, and learning a fun routine with the Edgewood dance team.

Dancers are then invited back to perform their routines in front of an audience at the Mad City Showcase taking place the next day (Sunday, October 29th at 12:00 pm) at Edgewood High School.

No dance experience is required to participate and have fun!

Use the link to sign up! Registration closes Thursday, October 26. $45 r egistration includes the clinic, a set of pom poms, and admission for two (2) spectators to the Mad City Showcase on Sunday, October 29.

Contact coach Rachel Tilsen at edgewooddance@gmail.com with any questions.