RSVP for Kids Dance Clinic

media release: The Edgewood High School Dance Team is excited to announce the return of their annual Kids Clinic!

Kids in grades K through 5 are invited to join on Sunday, October 27 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm to learn a routine from the Edgewood High School Dance Team! Then, dancers will be able to perform their routines in front of an audience at the Mad City Showcase starting at 1:00 pm. The showcase will feature routines from Edgewood and 11 other Madison area high schools and affiliated youth programs.

The cost is $30 and includes two hours of instruction, a T-shirt, and admission for two spectators to the Mad City Showcase. Registration is open now through Thursday, October 24. Dancers who sign up by Thursday, October 17 will be guaranteed to receive a T-shirt. After this date, T-shirt quantities may be limited.

Email coach Rachel Tilsen at edgewoodance@gmail.com with any questions.