press release: Would you like your child to take a dance class but just don’t know if it it’s the right fit?

Well, come on in and try it out for yourself during Kids Dance Party week! Try out ballet, tap & hip-hop to see which one you like best! For everyone’s convenience, we’re offering four days/times for all age groups up to age 10!

AUGUST 12 @ 4:45 – 5:30 PM – YOUTH (AGE 3-5)

AUG 13 @ 10:00-10:45 AM PRESCHOOL (AGE 2- 4)

AUGUST 14 @ 4:45 – 5:30 PM YOUTH (AGE 8-10)

AUGUST 15 @ 5:45 – 6:30 PM PRESCHOOL (AGE 2-4)

Absolutely no cost to you!

Enjoy cookies & punch and dancing fun! Meet the instructors and other dance students!! We can’t wait to meet you!