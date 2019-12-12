Kids Express Learning Center Open House

RSVP

press release: Join us for an open house on Thursday, December 12, from 8:30-10:30am.  Learn more about our current programming, along with our exciting plans of expansion through 8th grade. Guests will tour our 10-acre campus, view student work & programs, and hear from our KELC Leadership Team.  This special morning will be followed by a parent panel discussing how KELC has impacted their children's lives.  Free - Complimentary registration fees for all New Student applications at our Open House!

December 12, 2019, 8:30 - 10:30 am, Kids Express Learning Center, 3276 S. High Point Road

RSVP at https://www.kidsexpress.com/events

(608) 512-0771

608-512-0771
