Kids Fest
to
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: We LOVE color and mess — do you?! Expect music, bubbles, food trucks, hands-on fun with Explore Children’s Museum exhibits — and a wild burst of color to top it all off!
Celebrate childhood doing what kids love best - play! Explore Children’s Museum is hosting Kids Fest 2025. Kids Fest is an event that brings the community together for some fun - there will be museum exhibits, music, bubbles, food trucks, and a grand finale Color Splash party! Round up the fun kids (and grown ups!) in your life and come on by.
Don’t miss the grand finale of Kids Fest 2025: the Color Splash Party (tickets here)!
Saturday, July 26 at Wetmore Park in SP
10am–1pm (Color Splash starts near the end!)
Free entry to Kids Fest , except for the Color Splash Party finale.