media release: We LOVE color and mess — do you?! Expect music, bubbles, food trucks, hands-on fun with Explore Children’s Museum exhibits — and a wild burst of color to top it all off!

Celebrate childhood doing what kids love best - play! Explore Children’s Museum is hosting Kids Fest 2025. Kids Fest is an event that brings the community together for some fun - there will be museum exhibits, music, bubbles, food trucks, and a grand finale Color Splash party! Round up the fun kids (and grown ups!) in your life and come on by.

Don’t miss the grand finale of Kids Fest 2025: the Color Splash Party (tickets here)!

Saturday, July 26 at Wetmore Park in SP

10am–1pm (Color Splash starts near the end!)

Free entry to Kids Fest , except for the Color Splash Party finale.