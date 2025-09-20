Kids for Peace Celebration

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mark International Kids for Peace Day with a celebration of creativity and connection. A half-hour Suzuki violin performance kicks off the morning at 10 am, followed by a community art-making experience where kids can arrange garden cuttings into a beautiful, large-scale mandala. It’s a serene, contemplative way to make peace visible and tactile.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
